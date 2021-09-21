Muzaffarnagar riots case: UP court acquits 20

A local Uttar Pradesh court on Monday acquitted 20 people due to lack of evidence in connection with a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Additional district sessions judge Baburam acquitted the people after all witnesses turned hostile during the hearing, people familiar with the matter said.

Special counsel for riots Narendra Sharma said the case was in connection with the violence in Kutbi village during the riots. A special investigation team (SIT) probing the riots cases had filed a chargesheet against the accused under sections 392, 436, 295, 147, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code for allegedly setting ablaze and looting several houses on September 8, 2013.

Sharma said the hearing of cases related to the riots is underway in the court of ADG.

Months before the 2014 general elections, the riots in August and September of 2013 between Jat and Muslim communities in Muzaffarnagar killed at least 60 people and displaced another 50,000.

Police had registered 510 cases and arrested 1,480 people in connection with the riots.

After investigation, the SIT filed charge sheets in 175 cases.

Till now, local courts have decided 98 cases and acquitted 1,137 people due to lack of evidence.