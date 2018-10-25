Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case shocking, move main accused out of Bihar: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court while perusing the status report filed by the CBI on the investigation in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case said it reveals “shocking, horrible and scary” details of how the crime was committed.

More than 30 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, the chief of a state-funded NGO. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by TISS to the state’s social welfare department.

During the hearing on Thursday, the top court noted that Brajesh Thakur appeared to be highly influential and needed to be moved out of Bihar jail to another state

“CBI has made serious allegations against Thakur. We have also noted the influence wielded by him. In view of the serious nature of allegations made against him, it’s not appropriate for him to be lodged in any jail in Bihar,” the court said.

The Supreme Court also asked the Bihar government and CBI to file responses as to why Chandra Shekhar Verma, husband of former Bihar minister Manju Verma, had not been arrested yet.

JD(U) leader Manju Verma stepped down after reports alleged that her husband maintained close ties with Thakur.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 12:21 IST