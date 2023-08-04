'My duty remains the same', says Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court relief

After the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case over Modi surname remark on Friday, the latter said that his duty of protecting the idea of India remains the same and would continue to do so. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

"Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India," he said on X (formerly Twitter), following the apex court's ruling, granting him relief by staying his conviction by a Surat lower court.

The Congress leader was also accorded a grand welcome by the party workers at the All India Congress Committee headquarter in New Delhi. Congress has been celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to stay Gandhi's conviction in the defamation case, that costed him the MP seat. The party hailed the decision as "strong vindication of truth" adding that the Constitution has been upheld and the BJP's "conspiratorial hounding of Gandhi has been thoroughly exposed".

This is an updating story, please check back for updates

