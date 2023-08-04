‘Lion will once again roar in parliament’: Congress after Supreme Court's verdict on Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

The Congress on Friday hailed the Supreme Court judgment staying the conviction of its leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, calling the ruling a strong vindication of truth and asserting that "no force can silence the voice of the people". Rahul Gandhi

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress said, "It is a victory of love over hate. Satyamev Jayate -- Jai Hind.

Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi quoted a Lord Gautam Buddha saying while lauding the judgment.

“Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth, ~Gautama Buddha,” she tweeted.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge while lauding the judgement said that the Constitution, democracy and the common people of India have won.

“Satyameva Jayate ! We wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. The Constitution, democracy and the common people of India have won. The citizens of Wayanad have won. BJP's conspiracy against Shri @RahulGandhi was exposed. The loud voice of common people will again echo in the temple of democracy. Rahul Gandhi has become a symbol of truth and courage. The Modi government and the people of BJP should do the work for which they have got the mandate. He has failed for a decade to keep his promises. The struggle on the questions of the public will continue till the Parliament and the road,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the top court judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice.

“Despite the relentless efforts of the BJPs machinery, Rahul Gandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes: you can do your absolute worst but we will not back down. We will continue to expose and call out your failures as a Government and as a party. We will continue to uphold our Constitutional ideals and repose faith in our institutions which you so desperately want to destroy. Satyameva Jayate!" the Congress leader added.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also hailed the verdict saying that no force can silence the voice of the people.

"We welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s verdict staying Sh. @RahulGandhi ji’s conviction. Justice has prevailed. No force can silence the voice of the people," Venugopal tweeted.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "The Speaker has to take a decision now. The entire country and world is now looking at the Speaker. Automatically, this should be revoked immediately. This is what we need, this is what the country needs. Our leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha will officially request the Speaker with a copy of the judgement."

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said justice has prevailed.

"The roar of truth will be heard again the halls of democracy!" he said.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he will write to the Lok Sabha Speaker today for revoking Gandhi's MP status. "It's a happy day...I will write and speak to Lok Sabha Speaker today itself," he said.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate sad that the lion will once again roar in the Parliament. “..We are very excited and happy because the lion will once again roar in the Parliament. Now, without any further delay, the Speaker should revoke the decision,” she told ANI.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat high court order which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Rahul Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Karnataka Kolar in 2019.