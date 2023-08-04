Rahul Gandhi hearing SC: ‘Consipiracy against us failed,’ says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan

In a major relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case, paving the way for the restoration of his status as a member of Parliament. A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(Congress Twitter)

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Rahul Gandhi, said in his arguments that complainant Purnesh Modi’s original surname is not 'Modi' and he adopted this surname later. Referring to the earlier verdict in the case by a lower court, Singhvi said the judge treats this as a serious offence involving moral turpitude.

