Live

Rahul Gandhi hearing SC: 'Consipiracy against us failed,' says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan

Aug 04, 2023 03:05 PM IST
The top court was hearing a plea by Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court's refusal to stay his conviction in a "Modi surname" remark defamation case

In a major relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case, paving the way for the restoration of his status as a member of Parliament. A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(Congress Twitter)

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Rahul Gandhi, said in his arguments that complainant Purnesh Modi’s original surname is not 'Modi' and he adopted this surname later. Referring to the earlier verdict in the case by a lower court, Singhvi said the judge treats this as a serious offence involving moral turpitude.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 04, 2023 03:05 PM IST

    ‘The lion will once again roar in the Parliament!’: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate

    Following Supreme Court's decision to stay the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi Surname' defamation case, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “We are very excited and happy because the lion will once again roar in the Parliament. Now, without any further delay, the Speaker should revoke the decision.” (ANI)

  • Aug 04, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    KC Venugopal about revoking Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

    Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, “The Speaker has to take a decision now. The entire country and world is now looking at the Speaker. Automatically, this should be revoked immediately. This is what we need, this is what the country needs. Our leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha will officially request the Speaker with a copy of the judgement.” (ANI)

  • Aug 04, 2023 02:23 PM IST

    ‘Not acquitted yet’: BJP MP on SC verdict on staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction

    "The Supreme Court has given some relief to Rahul Gandhi, however, he has not been acquitted yet," BJP MP Subrat Pathak said 

  • Aug 04, 2023 02:10 PM IST

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says ‘will write to Speaker today’

    Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he will write to Speaker Om Birla requesting to restore Rahul Gandhi's status as an MP immediately.

