My father wanted us to be good citizens: Son of cop killed in Bulandshahr violence

The son of Subodh Kumar Singh, the police inspector allegedly killed by a mob protesting the reported illegal slaughter of cows in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday, has said his father wanted his children to respect all religions.

Singh died of a gunshot wound as protesters clashed with police and set their vehicles and a police post on fire in the three-hour rampage on Monday after reports of the recovery of carcasses of cows at Mahaw village on Sunday night. A 21-year-old local man, identified as Sumit, was also killed in the violence.

“He wanted us to be a good citizen. He wanted us to be a person who doesn’t incite violence in the name of religion. Be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian everyone is equal over here,” Abhishek Kumar said on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI.

“It is my father who lost his life this time. Who is going to be the next?” he asked.

Abhishek, a student of Class 12, had just finished writing his exams when he received the news of his father’s death.

“I had spoken to him one day before the incident. He was telling me to work on my weak subjects and advised me to focus more on the subject in which I received fewer marks during the last examination,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Abhishek said there were reports of some stone pelting in the area and when his father reached the spot he was hit by a stone on his head.

“He became unconscious. Later, when the constables were taking my father, the police jeep came under attack. The constables went away from the place and my father who was unconscious was shot above the left eye,” said.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Anand Kumar said four people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

“I don’t know about the organisations yet but the main accused in the violence is Yogesh Raj, who has not been arrested till now,” additional director general of police (law and order) Anand Kumar said while speaking to reporters.

Those arrested have been identified as Chaman, Devendra, Ashish and Satish, the senior official said.

Police have named 28 people from nearby villages and 60 unidentified persons in two cases of murder and rioting.

