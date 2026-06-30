‘My own free will’: UP's Ayush Malik, who converted to Islam, returns to Hinduism over ‘distress’ to parents

A 27-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, who had earlier said that he converted to Islam voluntarily, has now returned to the Hindu faith, citing the distress caused to his parents over the decision.

A video that surfaced after his return shows Ayush participating in Hindu prayers and religious rituals. (X/@Sharroh45)

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Ayush Malik, the son of a pharmaceutical businessman, had previously said in public that he embraced Islam willingly and that he was not subjected to any coercion, inducement or brainwashing.

What happened?

Ayush said he had been following Islam since 2008. He also revealed that he had married Chandni Qureshi, a resident of Shamli, through a 'nikah' ceremony held in Delhi.

He said he kept both his conversion and marriage a secret from his family for several years because his sisters were yet to be married, as HT reported earlier.

Chandni and her father, Islam Qureshi, were later arrested and sent to jail after Ayush's family lodged a police complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} The case was registered on June 6 after Ayush's father, Devraj Malik, alleged that his son had been converted to Islam several years ago under the pretext of marrying Chandni Qureshi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case was registered on June 6 after Ayush's father, Devraj Malik, alleged that his son had been converted to Islam several years ago under the pretext of marrying Chandni Qureshi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint further claimed that Ayush was taken to Delhi, where a 'nikah' was performed using forged documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint further claimed that Ayush was taken to Delhi, where a 'nikah' was performed using forged documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ayush, however, alleged that his father lodged the complaint under "external pressure". Speaking to reporters earlier, he said, "I am a Muslim, and I will not return to the Hindu religion", adding that he was facing social pressure and claiming his father had acted under "external pressure". Ayush embraces Hindu faith again {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayush, however, alleged that his father lodged the complaint under "external pressure". Speaking to reporters earlier, he said, "I am a Muslim, and I will not return to the Hindu religion", adding that he was facing social pressure and claiming his father had acted under "external pressure". Ayush embraces Hindu faith again {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A video that surfaced after his return shows Ayush participating in Hindu prayers and religious rituals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video that surfaced after his return shows Ayush participating in Hindu prayers and religious rituals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the clip, he says that although he had converted to Islam, he has now chosen, of his own free will, to return to Hinduism and live with his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, he says that although he had converted to Islam, he has now chosen, of his own free will, to return to Hinduism and live with his family. {{/usCountry}}

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"I had embraced Islam and changed my religion. But after seeing your pain and thinking about my family, I have, of my own free will, returned to Hinduism,” he can be heard saying in the video.

Several media reports confirmed that Ayush had posted the video announcing his return to the Hindu faith.

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Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The case

The complaint names Chandni Qureshi, her sister Rahit Qureshi, Sumailla Qureshi, Rabia Qureshi, her brother Aas Mohammad alias Aasu Qureshi, Huma Qureshi, their father Islam Qureshi, cleric Munawwar and two other clerics as accused.

It also alleges that the accused made inappropriate demands of Ayush Malik, put him under psychological pressure and tried to persuade other members of his family to convert.

Ayush had rejected allegations that Chandni's family targeted him because of his wealth or tried to take control of family property worth crores of rupees. Describing the claims as baseless, he said false narratives were being circulated about the case.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

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