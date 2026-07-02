'India only country to match China's scale in...': US senator's remarks over trust and innovation
The Republican senator from Montana said he leaves his phone behind when travelling to China but carries it with him when visiting India.
US Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday underscored the trust Washington places in New Delhi, using a personal anecdote to contrast America’s relationships with India and China.
Speaking at an event, the Republican senator from Montana said he leaves his phone behind when travelling to China but carries it with him when visiting India, describing the difference as a reflection of the trust the US places in New Delhi.
“When I travel to China, this phone does not go to Beijing with me. It stays on my desk in Washington DC. When I travel to Delhi or anywhere in India, this phone is with me. And that's just a small example of a highly trusted ally and friend, that I can't do that when I go to China. And I' I've made multiple trips to China,” Daines said.
At the same time, he stressed that Washington cannot afford to completely sever ties with Beijing despite the trust deficit. “It's an important relationship. It's too big to fail. We can't disengage from China. We need to engage. We need to,” Daines added.
He said the partnership between India and the United States extends beyond bilateral interests and carries wider global significance.
“The relationship that we have between the United States and India is not only important for our two countries. I think it’s important for the world,” he said during the USISPF Annual Leadership Summit, 2026.
Deeper cooperation to counter China challenge
Daines argued that Washington should take a more strategic view of India’s role in addressing the geopolitical challenges posed by China.
“There’s only one country in the world that can match the size and scale of China’s innovation ecosystem, and it’s India working with the United States,” he said.
Highlighting the scale of STEM education in the two countries, Daines added, “China produces roughly 3.5 million science and tech graduates every year. The only hope we have to compete globally is India plus the United States. India produces about 2-2.5 million STEM graduates. America does about 1 million.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More