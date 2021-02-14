'My thoughts with those who lost their loved ones': PM Modi condoles death of Kurnool accident victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of 14 people who died in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool on Sunday and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
"The road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district is saddening. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest," his office said in a tweet
