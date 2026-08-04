‘My words had only one meaning’: Udhayanidhi Stalin rejects Trisha remark allegations, calls Vijay's TVK a ‘circus’

Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday denied allegations that he made “double-meaning” remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan during a rally in Thanjavur. His speech was only about the release of Cauvery water for the state's farmers, he said, and accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of twisting his words.

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks to media, in Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday. (ANI )

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Speaking to reporters after his release, the DMK leader said he had not spoken against anyone. “I did not speak with any wrongful or malicious intent. I was arrested simply for speaking in support of farmers,” Udhayanidhi said.

ALSO READ | Udhayanidhi Stalin detained after TVK's complaint over his alleged remarks against Trisha Krishnan

Udhayanidhi also dismissed allegations that he had insulted women. "I have a wife, a sister and a daughter. I have not said anything against women," he said.

On the allegation that his remarks carried a “double meaning”, he said his words had “only one meaning”, a demand for the release of Cauvery water for the benefit of Tamil Nadu's farmers.

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{{^usCountry}} "My words had only one meaning. I never intended to insult anyone," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My words had only one meaning. I never intended to insult anyone," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say on Trisha Krishnan?

The controversy began during a DMK protest in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water dispute and Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu project. While addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the Cauvery issue.

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During his speech, some people in the crowd started chanting Tamil Nadu chief minister and TVK chief Vijay's friend and fellow actor Trisha Krishnan's name. Udhayanidhi then made a remark in Tamil that was interpreted by some as vulgar double entendre.

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Trisha has acted in several films with Tamil Nadu Vijay. The two have also been linked by dating rumours, though neither has confirmed them publicly.

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Stalin alleges speech was edited

The DMK leader alleged that the government circulated an edited version of his speech to divert attention from the Cauvery issue ahead of the Assembly session.

“Yesterday's protest received a strong response from farmers. Since the issue had gained momentum and the Opposition was set to raise it in the Assembly, the government circulated a cut-and-paste version of my speech and falsely claimed I had made remarks that I never uttered,” he said.

He said he fully cooperated with the police during his detention and accused the government of trying to intimidate the Opposition through false cases.

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"They are trying to silence me and intimidate me, but I will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of such actions," he said.

Calling the TVK government a "circus," Udhayanidhi said, "I do not consider this to be a government in the true sense; I see it as nothing more than a circus." He alleged that the government's first response to DMK legislators was to arrest them instead of addressing public issues.

He also criticised the manner of his detention, saying he was treated "like a terrorist" despite cooperating with the police. "They treated me like a terrorist and transported me by road all the way to Thanjavur," he said.

Case against Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi was detained on Tuesday after police registered a case based on a complaint filed by a TVK functionary. He was released after over an hour of questioning.

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He has been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Prevention Act.