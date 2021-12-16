Home / India News / Myanmar hands over 5 RPF militants to Manipur Police: Report
india news

Myanmar hands over 5 RPF militants to Manipur Police: Report

Reports said the RPF militants who were reportedly arrested by the Myanmar Army in August and were imprisoned at Monia in Mandalay, Myanmar.
Myanmar’s reported move to hand over 5 RPF militants comes a month after a convoy of Assam Rifles was attacked in Churachandpur district of Manipur. (ANI)
Myanmar’s reported move to hand over 5 RPF militants comes a month after a convoy of Assam Rifles was attacked in Churachandpur district of Manipur. (ANI)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: The Myanmar government on Wednesday handed over five militants of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), a sister organisation of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), to the Manipur Police, a local media report in Imphal said.

According to the Imphal Free Press, the militants were reportedly arrested by the Myanmar Army in August and were imprisoned at Monia in Mandalay, Myanmar since then. They were brought back in an Indian Air Force plane which landed at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal around 11 am on Wednesday.

They were identified as Naredra Nongmaijing, 45, Loitongbam Rajkumar, 46, Thokchom Kalasana, 53, Salam Somendra, 34, and Chaoren Rohen, 45.

Senior security officials in Imphal didn’t respond to requests for their comments on the reports.

On November 13, the PLA and the Manipur Naga Peoples’ Front allegedly killed Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son and four jawans of Assam Rifles in an ambush at Churachandpur district of Manipur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out