Seven Myanmar nationals held at Manipur’s Imphal airport: Police

IMPHAL: Seven people including two minors who arrived in Imphal on an Indigo flight from Pune via Kolkata were arrested at the airport on Tuesday after they turned out to be Myanmar nationals who were in the country without proper documents, people familiar with the matter said. Officials said the seven were stopped by a combined team of Tulihal Airport Police Station and Foreigner Check Post (FCP), Airport (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials said the seven were stopped by a combined team of Tulihal Airport Police Station and Foreigner Check Post (FCP), Airport for further verification of their identities. On thorough verification, they identified themselves as Myanmarese nationals.

They were identified as Suankhan Khai (28), Kam Sia Khai (19), Niang Lun Kin (26), Cing Num Eng (26) and Thanglamchin (21).

Officers said they had been in India for some time and were in possession of Aadhaar and PAN cards.

A case under the Foreigners Act has been registered. The five adults have been sent to Foreigners’ Detention Centre, Sajiwa by the chief judicial magistrate, Imphal West District. The two juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board at Takyel under Imphal West district and placed at Juvenile Observation Homes, the official added.

chief minister Biren Singh recently said that 393 Myanmar nationals have been apprehended in the state since 2012. Out of them, one was deported,107 are in judicial custody, 105 are in detention centres and 180 were released on bail.