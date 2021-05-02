Mystery of unused EVM found at Assam counting centre resolved by EC

The discovery of an unused electronic voting machine, found inside a trunk at a counting centre in Hailakandi district in Assam’s Barak Valley on Saturday, the eve of counting of votes for the assembly elections, led to initial tensions, which dissipated after an inquiry by election officials concluded that the EVM was a reserved unit which was incorrectly placed inside the trunk.

The inquiry was conducted by district election officer, Megh Nidhi Dahal and returning officers, who rushed to the spot with some candidates in tow after the discovery of the EVM, said officials.

The candidates’ concerns were assuaged after the EVM was opened in their presence to confirm that the reserved unit didn’t carry any votes. It was later deposited at the EVM warehouse adjacent to the office of the deputy commissioner, said Dahal.

“The contesting candidates were satisfied that the EVM was a reserved EVM and no votes were polled therein. The machine was later taken to the EVM warehouse and kept under safe custody,” said Dahal.

Counting of votes for Assam’s 126 assembly seats began on Sunday morning in the backdrop of exit poll predictions of a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led alliance in the state. Only one exit poll has predicted a close contest between the BJP-led front and the Congress-led opposition alliance.

The BJP is in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), while the Congress is leading a 10-party alliance including All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland Peoples’ Party (BPF) as its major partners.

On April 1, unrest was reported in nearby Karimganj district after an EVM, being carried to the strong room after polling in Ratabari seat, was found in a private vehicle owned by the wife of sitting BJP MLA from neighbouring Patharkandi seat, Krishnendu Paul.

Though the EVM was found intact, EC suspended four poll officials for dereliction of duty and a re-poll was conducted at a polling station at Ratabari.