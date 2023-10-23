Mysuru on high alert, deployment of personnel raised ahead of Dussehra

Bengaluru An additional 3,500 police personnel have been deployed this year, bolstering the security presence for the Dussehra festival (HT Photo)

Security has been scaled up for Dussehra festivities in Mysuru amid terror threat, police officials said.

The state police department has been placed on high alert after the Central Intelligence Department flagged that about 70 suspected terrorists have infiltrated into the country allegedly using fake passports.

Vigilance has been heightened across Mysore, including monitoring of lodges, hotels, and home stays. Identity of visitors from outside the state are being verified, police said.

State director general of police Alok Mohan has instructed augmentation of security measures in Mysuru. An additional 3,500 police personnel have been deployed this year, bolstering the security presence for the Dussehra festival.

“The city has seen a deployment of 1,700 to 2,000 policemen during Dussehra every year. Today, a total of 1,568 policemen, supported by 40 CAR squads and 30 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) squads, have been mobilised at 9 am to fortify security for the festival ,” a senior police officer told HT.

When asked about the threat, he refused to comment. He said, “Following the instruction from higher officials, we have deployed more security personnel.”

Heightened security measures extend to other key areas, including Srirangapatna and Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam.

Meanwhile, thousands of enthusiasts witnessed air show rehearsal on Sunday at Banni Mantap stadium. The air show is scheduled for for 4 pm on Monday (October 23) at the torchlight parade ground in Bannimantapa. Chief minister Siddaramaiah is expected to attend the event.

The air show is set to feature a dazzling array of fighter planes and light aircraft from the Indian Air Force, showcasing their prowess in the skies. “Spectators can look forward to jaw-dropping stunts and aerial displays during the parade,” an organiser said.

“Air Force soldiers will demonstrate their daredevil skills by performing awe-inspiring parachute jumps from aircraft,” the organiser said.

