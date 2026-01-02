New Delhi, Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday released the 10th edition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia, the country's official compendium of drug standards. Nadda releases 10th edition of Indian Pharmacopoeia

Nadda said the the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 reflects scientific advancements, global best practices, and India's growing leadership in pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulation.

At the release event at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Nadda said the Indian Pharmacopoeia has gained international acceptance and is recognised in 19 countries of the Global South.

He also highlighted that the latest Indian Pharmacopoeia has incorporated 121 new monographs, increasing the total number of monographs to 3,340.

Nadda further noted that coverage has been significantly strengthened across key therapeutic categories, including anti-tubercular, anti-diabetic and anti-cancer medicines, as well as iron supplements, thereby ensuring more comprehensive standardisation of medicines used under various national health programmes.

"In recent years, the Indian Pharmacopoeia standards have also gained international acceptance as it has become a focused agenda under the health diplomacy of the Government of India," the minister said.

Nadda also highlighted the remarkable progress of the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India under the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission .

He noted that India, which was ranked 123rd globally in terms of contributions to the World Health Organization's pharmacovigilance database during 2009-2014 has now risen to 8th position worldwide in 2025.

Commending the IPC and the PvPI team for this significant achievement, Nadda said that the strengthened pharmacovigilance ecosystem reflects India's sustained commitment to patient safety, quality assurance, and robust regulatory vigilance.

The minister underscored the first-time inclusion of 20 blood component monographs pertaining to transfusion medicine in the drug compendium, which is in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

Nadda said that Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 is a reflection of the government's sustained effort towards quality, transparency, and public welfare.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.