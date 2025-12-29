New Delhi, Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday held a meeting with Haryana government officials to review the progress made under the 'TB Mukh Bharat' campaign and strengthen healthcare delivery and implementation of national health programmes, an official statement said. Nadda reviews implementation of 'TB Mukt Bharat' campaign in Haryana

The meeting was also attended by Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh.

Emphasising the need for robust drug regulation, Nadda observed that continuous monitoring across the pharmaceutical supply chain is indispensable for ensuring the quality and safety of medicines, the statement issued by the Union health ministry said.

He urged authorities to institutionalise best regulatory practices and treat improvements in patient satisfaction, regulatory oversight and compliance as a sustained priority.

On free drugs and diagnostics schemes, the minister underscored the need for robust supply chain systems and effective monitoring, the statement said.

Highlighting the critical role of diagnostics, Nadda said timely and quality testing underpins effective healthcare delivery at all levels. He underscored the need for professional management in hospital administration and regulatory compliance, while emphasising stronger oversight of blood banks, hospital systems and safety standards, it said.

In this context, Nadda also emphasised the need to establish a robust mechanism to ensure an uninterrupted supply of laboratory reagents and consumables to enhance the availability of diagnostic tests at public health facilities.

Nadda also asked the state officials to engage with HLL Lifecare Ltd to set up AMRIT Retail Pharmacy stores in every district hospital in the state, the statement said.

Emphasising the importance of technology-led healthcare solutions, he said telemedicine offers an effective means to bridge access gaps in quality healthcare, particularly in remote and underserved areas. He lauded Haryana for its active and efficient adoption and implementation of the telemedicine facility.

Nadda reaffirmed the government's resolve to eliminate tuberculosis and stressed the need for targeted, district-level interventions with intensified focus on screening, diagnostics, treatment adherence, and nutritional support, according to the statement.

Referring to community participation, he noted that over 350 MY Bharat volunteers from Haryana have joined the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative. He stressed the need to ensure their effective linkage with TB patients for psycho-social support as well as for generating sustained community awareness.

The Union minister called for sensitisation workshops for MLAs to promote regular engagement with zila parishads and chief medical officers.

He said people's participation is vital for improving healthcare outcomes, accountability and public trust in health programmes.

Assuring full support, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh said the state government will continue to work closely with the Centre to strengthen implementation of health programmes and deliver improved health outcomes.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to strengthening drug regulation, advancing diagnostic services, professionalising hospital administration and accelerating progress towards TB elimination, the statement said.

