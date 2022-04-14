Nadia rape: CBI breaks into house of accused to collect evidence

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Thursday broke into the house of Brajagopal Gayali, the main accused in the alleged gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl West Bengal’s Nadia district, to carry out its probe in the case, officials said.

Brajagopal is the son of Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member Samarendra Gayali who, according to the officials cited above, was not present at home in Hanskhali when the CBI sleuths had arrived. The house was locked from outside, they added.

Samarendra has not been seen in the village since his son’s arrest earlier this week, local residents said.

A team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, who accompanied the CBI sleuths, collected samples from the house and also examined the mattress on a bed on which the alleged gang rape took place, the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity.

No one from the family was available for a comment.

The CBI team, led by deputy inspector general of police Akhilesh Singh, also spoke to the victim’s parents, the officials said.

According to police, the girl, a Class 9 student in Hanskhali, had gone for a birthday party hosted by Brajagopal on April 4 and returned home, unwell. She died the following morning reportedly due to excessive bleeding and was cremated in the village crematorium without any post-mortem or death certificate.

On April 9, the girl’s family registered a complaint against the TMC leader’s son, following which Brajagopal was arrested and booked for rape, murder and tampering of evidence.

The victim’s father on Wednesday alleged that his daughter’s body was taken away for cremation at gunpoint by the prime accused.

Besides Brajagopal, police have also arrested his friend, Prabhakar Poddar. The duo have also been booked under POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, a district court on Thursday allowed the CBI to take the two accused in its custody.