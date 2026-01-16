Naga lobbying back in US spotlight

Fourteen years after American activist Grace Collins — a long-time advocate for the Nagalim movement — ended her lobbying for the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland, NSCN-IM, she has registered herself as a foreign agent in the US Department of Justice’s public records. Lobbyist Grace Collins has said her activities include seeking American involvement in and support for the Nagalim movement by lobbying Congress and the Trump administration for greater support. (LinkedIn)

In her new filings, made in November 2025, Collins stated that she intends to restart her lobbying activities — this time for One Naga Voice, an organisation that advocates for self-determination for the Naga people. HT has reviewed the documents filed with the department. The filings do not make clear if Collins will receive financial support from One Naga Voice, which states that it is a “non-armed, civic, and faith-driven movement/organisation”.

It is also not immediately clear if the group maintains any links to the NSCN. One Naga Voice states that it is “not an armed militant or political faction but rather a collective national voice” in a brief introductory note included with Collins’ filings. One Naga Voice did not respond to mailed queries from HT.

Collins has said her activities include seeking American involvement in and support for the Nagalim movement by lobbying Congress and the Trump administration for greater support. Nagalim (or Greater Nagaland) is how Nagas refer to what they believe was their traditional homeland; the region spans areas in India, Myanmar and China.

Collins did not respond to mailed queries from the Hindustan Times about her proposed lobbying efforts.

HT reached out to NSCN-IM, which indicated Collins would release a statement. However, more than two days later, Collins is yet to respond to HT.

India’s ministry of external affairs did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

After decades of hostility between Indian security forces and various factions of the NSCN, the Indian government and a major Naga faction - NSCN (Isak-Muivah) - signed a framework agreement in 2015 that laid the groundwork for a final peace settlement. However, such a settlement has remained elusive even as talks and a ceasefire with groups like the NSCN (IM) continue. In 2024, the NSCN (IM) threatened to end its 27-year ceasefire agreement with the Indian government due to mounting frustration with the lack of a final peace deal.

Between 2003 and 2011, Collins was the self-styled “ambassador” representing the “government of the people’s republic of Nagalim” to America. According to lobbying disclosures made at the time, she worked closely with Isak Chishi Swu, the former chairman of a faction of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland, NSCN-IM.

“Ms.Grace Lyu Collins is designated as one of the spokespersons for the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN) in the United States of America for mobilising public opinion towards the ongoing peace process between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN),” reads a signed letter by Isak Chishi Swu from that period, included in lobbying disclosures.

With financial support from the NSCN, Collins registered to lobby in 2003 to raise public awareness about the movement’s cause in the US and drum up support for a greater US role in talks that were then ongoing between the government of India and the NSCN.

“It is the hope that the US will take an interest in the plight of Nagas with respect to their conflict with India,” Collins stated in her first lobbying filing with the Department of Justice in 2003. Collins, an American citizen of Korean heritage, hoped to create support for a US fact-finding mission to Nagaland and a forum for US officials to observe peace talks between the Indian government and the NSCN.

Over the next eight years, Collins lobbied US politicians, particularly in Washington DC, in order to raise awareness for the NSCN. According to disclosures reviewed by HT, Collins maintained contact with Congressman Dan Burton, who founded the Pakistan Caucus in the House of Representatives and was long seen as a critic of India, and Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, both of whom have since retired. Collins also met the offices of then-Congressman Chris Van Hollen, who now represents Maryland in the US Senate, as well as California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was then Mayor of San Francisco. Collins also sought to drum up increased support through United Nations agencies, including by sending press packets to senior officials. In addition to political figures, Collins worked with Christian activist groups in the United States stressing Nagaland’s Christian-majority population and alleged religious discrimination in the state.

In 2011, Collins disclosed that her association with the NSCN had ended, following which her name does not appear as a registered foreign agent.