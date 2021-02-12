Naga peace talks conclude, says Governor RN Ravi, signals 'final solution'
Two weeks after stating that the negotiations between the Centre and the Naga rebel groups were stuck due to “unrealistic intransigence of some people”, Nagaland Governor and interlocutor RN Ravi on Friday said political negotiations were over and there is need to move swiftly towards the "final solution".
Addressing the first day of the seventh session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), the Governor said while fighting the Covid-19 pandemic for the past many months, the early resolution of the long-drawn Naga political issue had continued to remain the focus of the government.
“With the negotiations being concluded, there is now a need for efforts to build on the substantial gains made so far, and to move swiftly for the "final solution", said the Governor.
In his Republic Day address on January 26, Ravi had mentioned that politics by gun in the past had fragmented the Naga society and the mainstream Naga society has never accepted violence as a political resource.
The Governor’s remark was set against the backdrop of the Isak-Muivah led faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) demanding a separate Naga flag and constitution. The NSCN (IM) has been holding peace talks with the government of India since 1997, while a conglomeration of seven different Naga national political groups (NNPGs) have also been engaged in separate talks with the Centre since 2017.
The Naga tribal and civil society, along with the state government, have been reiterating that the armed groups must come together to facilitate “one solution” for the sake of the people.
Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts.
