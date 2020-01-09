e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / India News / Naga People’s Front suspends Rajya Sabha MP for voting in favour of CAB

Naga People’s Front suspends Rajya Sabha MP for voting in favour of CAB

K G Kenye had tried to reason with the NPF leadership that the legislation might not hurt Nagaland, which has inner line permit (ILP) to regulate the entry of non-residents into the state.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:03 IST
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
NPF’s Rajya Sabha MP, KG Kenye had voted in favour of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) last month.(HT Photo)
         

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), the main opposition party in Nagaland, on Wednesday suspended Rajya Sabha MP, KG Kenye, from the party’s primary and active membership for voting in favour of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) last month.

“In pursuance to the recommendation of the disciplinary action committee (DAC) and in the exercise of the power conferred on me as the President of NPF…you are hereby suspended from both primary and active membership of NPF till further order,” said a statement issued by NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu.

“However, you will be bound by the whip of NPF on the floor of the Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) as per existing law and judicial decisions of the Honorable apex court (Supreme Court),” the statement added.

Following voting on CAB last month, NPF had issued a show-cause notice to Kenye and the party’s Lok Sabha MP from Manipur, Lorho S Pfoze, asking them to explain why they had voted in favour of CAB in violation of party directive.

While Pfoze apologized to the party for his act, Kenye tried to reason that the legislation might not hurt Nagaland, which has inner line permit (ILP) under provisions of Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

Like Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and now Manipur (states where ILP is in force), Nagaland is also exempt from the purview of CAA. As per the ILP system, non-residents of those states have to take permits to enter them.

Despite repeated attempts, Kenye did not respond to calls.

