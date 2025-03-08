Menu Explore
Nagaland Assembly passes 24,699 crore budget; adjourned sine die

PTI |
Mar 08, 2025 06:58 PM IST

Nagaland Assembly passes ₹24,699 crore budget; adjourned sine die

Kohima, The Nagaland Assembly on Saturday passed the 2025-26 state budget of 24,699.83 crore by voice vote.

Nagaland Assembly passes <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,699 crore budget; adjourned sine die
Nagaland Assembly passes 24,699 crore budget; adjourned sine die

Presented by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the finance department, on Thursday, the budget was passed after the members approved the demand for grants of 82 departments for the next fiscal.

The House also passed the Nagaland Appropriation Bill 2025 relating to the demands of grants, which authorises payment and appropriation of 24,699.83 crore from and out of the consolidated fund of the state for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Some of the new initiatives introduced in the budget include – Skill Mission aiming to train 5,000 youth in self-employment and private-sector employment, with special focus on emerging industries; Living Morung Initiative for revitalising and preserving Naga culture and traditions, Solar Power Mission to address the state’s energy deficit and a Drone Training Centre to offer job-linked training in drone technology for youth.

Some other initiatives are expanding banking access to unbanked blocks by supporting infrastructure development to facilitate bank branches, Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme to develop future leaders of the state, introducing fleet of 40 buses to improve transportation and Fast-Tracking Development in interstate border areas.

Sharing his personal view on the budget on the concluding day of the session, NLA Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said it is one of the most holistic budget, signifying a resurgent and transformed Nagaland in the coming days with all the challenges.

Lauding the leader of the House, who is also the minister-in-charge of finance, and his council of ministers and MLAs in coming up with a ‘far-sighted budget’, Longkumer said, "Your sincerity towards our people is reflected in the the budget."

Subsequently, the Speaker announced the formation of various financial and non-financial committees of the Assembly and the panel of chairpersons for 2025-2026 and adjourned the House sine die.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.



