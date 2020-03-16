e-paper
Nagaland bans entry of domestic and foreign tourists to counter Covid-19

The Nagaland government said the step was taken as a “measure of abundant caution, in the interest of public”.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 18:55 IST
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Passengers undergo a thermal screening test in the wake of coronavirus scare at Dimapur airport in Nagaland.
The Nagaland government on Monday ordered an indefinite blanket ban on the entry of both domestic and foreign tourists into the state in a bid to stop spread of coronavirus, becoming the first state in the country to take such a step.

Earlier, three other states in the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim, had banned entry of foreigners as precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

An order issued by Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy said that as a “measure of abundant caution, in the interest of public”, the issue of fresh inner line permit (ILP) for domestic and foreign tourists and all other categories will remain suspended with immediate effect till further orders.

The order added that entry of all foreign and domestic tourists to the state will remain barred from March 18 till further orders.

The decision was taken following a high level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

According to the state’s department of information and public relations, the state government has also ordered closure of all education institutions in the state from March 17 to April 12.

Last week, the Mizoram and Manipur government sealed their borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar as part of measures to combat coronavirus. No positive case of the virus has been reported from any of the eight Northeastern states so far.

India has so far reported 114 positive cases of coronavirus so far, most of them from Maharashtra.

‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
India not immune to covid-19 pandemic, growth to be impacted: RBI Governor
Covid-19 LIVE: India bars travellers from EU, UK and Turkey
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Moto Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: The battle of foldable phones
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
