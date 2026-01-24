New Delhi, : Kohima, the capital of Nagaland, is being integrated with the national rail network, with the 78.42-km Dimapur-Kohima railway line project progressing steadily, the North East Frontier Railway said on Friday. Nagaland capital to join national rail network as Dimapur-Kohima project progresses fast: Railways

According to the NFR, around 40 per cent of the project has already been completed, and construction work on the remaining stretch is progressing at rapidly.

"The new line starts from Dhansiri, an existing station on the Lumding-Tinsukia main line near Dimapur in Nagaland, and extends up to Zubza, located on outskirts of Kohima, around 20 km from the city," a senior railway official said.

"Declared a project of national importance, the new rail link will provide direct connectivity between Kohima and the national capital. The project is targeted to be completed by December 2029," he added.

Updating on the progress, NFR said out of the eight stations Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma and Zubza that lie on the route, four have been completed. These include Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Sukhovi and Molvom.

"There are 20 tunnels of total 31,169-metre length, out of which, seven have been completed. Besides, there are 30 major and 150 minor bridges. As of now, 12 major bridges and 141 minor bridges are ready," officials said.

They further said the Dhansiri - Shokhuvi section was commissioned in October 2021. and Shokhuvi-Molvom in March 2025.

According to the project's completion timeline, Molvom-Pherima section will be commissioned in March, 2027, and Pherima-Zubza in December 2029.

A senior railway official said a major milestone was achieved in 2022 when passenger train services were started for the first time from Shokhuvi, making it the second railway station in Nagaland, more than hundred years after Dimapur station was commissioned.

"In September 2025, cargo operations started for the first time at Molvom railway station, marking a major milestone in development of trade and commerce in Nagaland," the NFR official said.

Outlining the utilities of the project, officials said it will strengthen rail connectivity between Nagaland, neighbouring northeastern states and the rest of India, making travel more convenient and accessible.

"Regular train services are operational, connecting Shokhuvi with Guwahati and Naharlagun , offering smoother, safer and more reliable travel," officials said.

"With Molvom becoming the third major railway station in Nagaland after Dimapur, and Shokhuvi to handle freight traffic, safe and cost-effective transportation of goods to and from Nagaland has received a major boost," they added.

Besides, officials said, the improved connectivity allows passengers easier access to education, healthcare, jobs and markets within and outside the state.

The new route reduces dependency on road transport, offering passengers a comfortable, affordable and time-efficient travel alternative in the hill state, they said.

"Growth of stations and goods sheds encourages economic development in the surrounding areas creating jobs, services and small businesses that directly benefit daily commuters and local passengers," the NFR said.

