Nagaland declared ‘disturbed area’, MHA extends AFSPA in state by 6 months

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 02:55 IST

The ministry of home affairs declared on Monday the entire state of Nagaland a “disturbed area” for six more months, till June, under the controversial Armed Forces Special Protection Act (Afspa), which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior notice.

In a notification, the ministry said the central government was of the opinion that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958), the central government hereby declares that whole of the said state to be a ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from December 30, 2019 for the purpose of that Act,” the notification said.

A home ministry official said the decision to continue the declaration of Nagaland as “disturbed area” has been taken as killings, loot and extortion have been going on in various parts of the state which necessitated the action for the convenience of the security forces operating there.

The AFSPA was imposed in Nagaland about six decades ago when there was widespread protest in the state seeking more autonomy leading to spurt in insurgency.

The law that gives special powers to the armed forces was not withdrawn even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 between Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor RN Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland. The Nagaland government spokesperson was not available for comments.

