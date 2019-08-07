Nagaland Governor allays fears on removal of Art 371(A), calls it solemn commitment

india

GUWAHATI: A day after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was scrapped by the Centre, newly appointed Nagaland Governor RN Ravi sought to allay the fears of the Naga people about any possible removal of Article 371 (A), which grants them certain privileges.

Under this article, no Act of Parliament related to the religious and social practices of the Nagas, their customary law and procedures, administration of civil and criminal justice involving Naga customary law, and ownership/transfer of land and resources will be applicable to Nagaland unless the state assembly takes a decision through a resolution.

A statement issued by the governor to the people of Nagaland said, “Some people have expressed apprehensions over the implications of the development in Jammu and Kashmir on Nagaland. I would like to categorically assure you all that you do not have to worry at all.”

The former deputy national security advisor, who was the Centre’s interlocutor for the Naga peace process, took oath as Nagaland Governor on August 1.

“Article 371 (A) is a solemn commitment to the people of Nagaland. It is a sacred commitment. We are earnestly working to happily conclude the ongoing political process, which is at a very advanced stage,” the statement added.

In 2015, the government of India signed a framework agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) after decades of violent insurgency and innumerable rounds of talks. This was followed by consultations with other rebel groups to find a final solution to the Naga political issue.

Like Nagaland, several other states in the Northeast enjoy special privileges under Article 371 of the Constitution, ensuring protection of tribal customs and culture and rights over land.

