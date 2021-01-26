Nagaland Governor puts NSCN in line of fire in Republic Day speech
- Governor RN Ravi said 'politics by gun' has stonewalled efforts to resolve the Naga political issue.
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday put the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) in his line of fire saying the Centre’s initiative to resolve the Naga political issue was yet to bear fruit due to “unrealistic intransigence of some people” who are unwilling to forsake the politics by gun.
In his Republic Day address at the Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima, Ravi who is also the central government’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks said people of the state have been unable to reap optimum benefit because some extra constitutional entities in the guise of espousing the Naga national cause have queered the pitch for the people and the government, keeping peace and progress at bay.
Without naming the NSCN-IM, Ravi said, “The latest initiative since the last 24 years could not fructify as yet due to unrealistic intransigence of some people who are unwilling to forsake the politics by gun.”
The governor’s remark comes against the backdrop of an impasse in the negotiations on the Naga political issue between the Centre and the NSCN-IM over the latter’s demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution. The NSCN-IM has been holding peace talks with the government of India since 1997.
The politics by gun has fragmented the Naga society, pitting neighbours against each other and tribes against tribes, it did not even spare the Church for their honest initiatives to usher peace in this land, Ravi said.
“The unrealistic, self-destructive and divisive politics has exhausted the people of Nagaland. The primary stakeholders have made their positions abundantly clear that the era of gun must end without further delay and enduring peace must be restored. They have made it clear that unresolved issues, if any, be pursued through dialogue post-settlement,” he asserted.
Towards this, he appreciated the initiative of the state government in holding a comprehensive meeting with broad spectrum tribal and civil society on October 15, 2020 that reiterated the popular sentiment that the armed groups must come together to facilitate “One-Solution” for the sake of the people.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves the Naga people and holds them in high esteem. He is committed to restoring an enduring peace in the region with utmost regard to the wishes of the people. He is anxious to ensure that while India is taking giant leaps to the Moon and Mars, our people of Nagaland are not left behind,” the governor said.
He went on to say that there must be no doubt in any quarter that Nagaland is and shall remain an integral part of India
“On this auspicious occasion, I earnestly urge those friends who are still standing between the people and the peace to see the writings on the wall. The people of Nagaland and peace can no longer be kept a hostage,” he added.
