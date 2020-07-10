e-paper
Home / India News / Nagaland govt asks employees to declare names of family members connected to insurgent groups

Nagaland govt asks employees to declare names of family members connected to insurgent groups

The memorandum mentions that the order has been issued "as per instructions", but there's no clarity on who had issued the instructions for such a move.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 07:16 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Utpal Parashar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HIndustan Times, Guwahati
The order comes after Governor RN Ravi wrote a letter to chief minister Neiphiu Rio last month.
The order comes after Governor RN Ravi wrote a letter to chief minister Neiphiu Rio last month.(PTI File Photo)
         

The Nagaland government has asked government employees to furnish details of family members who are affiliated to various insurgent groups in the state.

According to an office memorandum issued on July 7 by chief secretary Temjen Toy, heads of departments have been asked to obtain information in self-declaration forms from all employees “regarding family members and relatives in underground organizations”.

The details are to be submitted by the department heads to the home department by August 7. Names of underground organizations are not mentioned in the memorandum.

The employees, who have family members in these organizations, have been asked to mention their names, the organization to which they are affiliated to, position in the organization and the nature of relationship with the government employee in the self-declaration form.

The memorandum mentions that the order has been issued “as per instructions”, but there’s no clarity on who had issued the instructions for such a move.

A note in the order mentions that family member means spouse, sons/daughters, sibling and parents of the government employee while relative will consist of “anyone who is directly related to any of the family members of the government employee”.

Neither chief secretary Temjen Toy nor principal secretary (home) Abhijit Sinha could be reached for their comments on the government’s move.

The order comes after Governor RN Ravi wrote a letter to chief minister Neiphiu Rio last month alleging that a few armed gangs were threatening authority of the elected government in the state.

Reacting to the letter, the Nagaland government issued a statement last week saying that Ravi’s assessment of law and order situation in the state is “precarious” and doesn’t appear “factual”.

Nagaland has several insurgent groups, some of whom are in peace talks with the government. Though a framework agreement with NSCN-Isak Muivah was signed in August 2015 and peace talks with several other groups concluded in October last year, a final agreement on Naga peace talks is still due.

