Nagaland passes bill reserving 33% urban body seats for women

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill seeking to reserve 33% of seats in urban local bodies (ULB) for women. HT Image

The Nagaland Municipal Bill 2023, which was tabled in the House in September, also excludes provisions relating to taxes on lands and building and provisions for reservation of the offices of the chairperson in urban local bodies.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the new law, which the state is going to have, is not the end but only a beginning and that time has come for women to participate and perform in the administration of the urban local bodies.

“This law, which we are going to have, is not the end, but only the beginning,” he said.

“We have traversed a long and chequered path in reaching where we are today. The objection to ULB elections, unfortunately, became a matter concerning our customary practices; and in this journey, we were sandwiched between the voice of the people who elected us and the mandate of the Constitution which has to be complied. Our topmost priority, however, has always remained to ensure that our issues are amicably sorted through peaceful means and without violence. And to a great extent, we have succeeded in our venture,” he added.

In April, the Supreme Court pulled up the Nagaland government and the state election commission for violating its direction to implement reservation for women. The bill was earlier referred to a select committee of the assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON