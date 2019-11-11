In wedding pics, Nagaland rebel leader’s son, bride pose with assault rifles

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:40 IST

Guests at a wedding reception in Nagaland’s Dimapur were taken aback last Saturday when the groom and his bride started posing for photographs with automatic assault rifles.

The photos, which have gone viral on social media, belong to the son and daughter-in-law of Bohoto Kiba, ‘kilo kilonser’ (home minister) of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U)—a Naga rebel outfit engaged in peace talks with the Centre.

According to reports, the wedding reception took place at Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur and many guests were present at the venue when the groom and bride started displaying the assault rifles—a AK56 and M16—and posed with smiles for cameras.

NSCN-U leader Kiba had been in the limelight earlier for threatening to kill journalists for using the phrase “self-styled” used by media to mention military designations given to members of the rebel outfit.

NSCN-U is a breakaway faction of NSCN-Isak Muivah, the largest and oldest of the Naga rebel outfits.

It is a part of the seven rebel outfits (except NSCN-IM), which are in peace talks with the Centre under the banner of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).