Nagpur district logs highest single-day spike of 3,370 new cases
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Wednesday added 3,370 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 16 related fatalities and 1,216 recoveries which took the caseload to 1,78,756, news agency ANI said quoting a district official. More than 4,500 people have succumbed to the disease while recoveries have climbed to 1,53,133. Wednesday’s case count has been the highest till now as Nagpur is observing a complete week-long lockdown that started from Monday.