Nagpur district logs highest single-day spike of 3,370 new cases

Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday added 3,370 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 16 related fatalities and 1,216 recoveries which took the caseload to 1,78,756, news agency ANI said quoting a district official. More than 4,500 people have succumbed to the disease while recoveries have climbed to 1,53,133.
Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Wednesday added 3,370 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 16 related fatalities and 1,216 recoveries which took the caseload to 1,78,756, news agency ANI said quoting a district official. More than 4,500 people have succumbed to the disease while recoveries have climbed to 1,53,133. Wednesday’s case count has been the highest till now as Nagpur is observing a complete week-long lockdown that started from Monday.

