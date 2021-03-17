IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19: In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, gatherings banned till April 4
Representative Image(REUTERS)
Representative Image(REUTERS)
mumbai news

Covid-19: In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, gatherings banned till April 4

As coronavirus cases surge in Aurangabad, amid a fresh wave in Maharashtra, the district administration had, last Saturday, also announced a complete lockdown during weekends till further orders.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:26 PM IST

With cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rising in Maharashtra, officials in the state’s Aurangabad district on Wednesday announced prohibitory order on gathering of people till April 4, according to news agency ANI. The order, issued by the district collector, district magistrate and police commissioner, directed that five or more people shall not be allowed to gather, in view of the spread of the viral disease.


Wednesday’s order comes days after the Aurangabad district administration, last Saturday, announced that there will be a complete lockdown in the district during weekends until further orders, while a partial shutdown will be in effect during weekdays, till April 4. Till the day before the order, according to the administration, Aurangabad’s infection tally was at 57,755 including 5,569 active cases.

Also Read | Covid-19: Complete lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on weekends

Aurangabad’s total tally of coronavirus cases crossed 60,000 on Tuesday, as 1,271 new cases took the district’s overall caseload to 60,100. Seven more deaths on the day took the death toll to 1,351. Total 52,073 people have recovered from the disease thus far, while active cases stand at 6,676.

Maharashtra, whose Covid-19 tally has been the highest in the country since last year, has been at the epicentre of a fresh wave in recent days. At a press conference on Wednesday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the western state currently accounts for 60% of all active cases in the country. On Wednesday, 17,864 fresh infections were detected in Maharashtra, its highest this year, taking its caseload to 2,347,328, while the death toll rose to 52,996 with 87 fatalities. Total 2,154,253 patients have recovered while active cases are at 138,813.

While chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ruled out a state-wide lockdown for now, he has urged citizens to not force him to impose one. However, administrations in various districts have announced curbs locally. The city of Nagpur entered a week-long on Monday, which will end on March 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Malls and cinema halls will be shut during the weekends while eateries and hotels have been allowed to operate at 50% of their seating capacity. (HT File photo)
Malls and cinema halls will be shut during the weekends while eateries and hotels have been allowed to operate at 50% of their seating capacity. (HT File photo)
india news

Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in ‘partial lockdown’. Here’s a look at all curbs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The central government has also sent a high-level team to Maharashtra to review the surveillance, control and control measures in place in view of the rising cases.
READ FULL STORY
Aurangabad has added 1,737 fresh cases to the overall tally since March 1 and a total of 17 patients have succumbed to the disease in the same period.(HT file photo)
Aurangabad has added 1,737 fresh cases to the overall tally since March 1 and a total of 17 patients have succumbed to the disease in the same period.(HT file photo)
india news

Aurangabad officials mull lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • Aurangabad has a total caseload of 52,103 infections while the death toll stands at 1,284. On Friday, the district added 459 cases to the overall state tally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representative Image(REUTERS)
Representative Image(REUTERS)
mumbai news

Covid-19: In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, gatherings banned till April 4

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:26 PM IST
As coronavirus cases surge in Aurangabad, amid a fresh wave in Maharashtra, the district administration had, last Saturday, also announced a complete lockdown during weekends till further orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Bir Singh. (HT Archive)
Param Bir Singh. (HT Archive)
mumbai news

Ambani bomb scare: Maharashtra govt transfers Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Singh, a 1988-batch officer, has been held responsible for the inept handling of the bomb scare and the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Bir Singh (HT File Photo)
Param Bir Singh (HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Ambani bomb scare: MVA govt transfers Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Singh has been posted as DG Home Guards, while DGP Hemant Nagrale will be the new city police chief, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope inspects the Covid-19 vaccine programme. (PTI)
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope inspects the Covid-19 vaccine programme. (PTI)
mumbai news

Vaccine stock to last 10 days: Maharashtra health minister Tope to Javadekar

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Rajesh Tope’s comments came after Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Maharashtra government for mismanaging the Covid-19 vaccination drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIA officers investigate a car allegedly used by Sachin Vaze.( PTI)
NIA officers investigate a car allegedly used by Sachin Vaze.( PTI)
mumbai news

Case cracked, says NIA: ‘Vaze did it for lost glory’

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:33 AM IST
  • “He wanted to prove to Mumbai Police brass that he is still as good by solving a bomb conspiracy so he planned this whole episode to plant explosives outside Antilia. He wanted the limelight again,” an officer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens being vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Senior citizens being vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai recorded 31,106 new Covid-19 cases in one month

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Between February 15 and March 15, the city has recorded 31,106 new cases of Covid-19, of which 18,903 were reported in March alone
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhota Rajan. (AFP)
Chhota Rajan. (AFP)
mumbai news

Gosalia firing: Chhota Rajan, six others convicted

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:14 AM IST
The special MCOCA court on Tuesday convicted extradited gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan and six other members of his gang in connection with firing at Ajay Gosalia, a bookie-turned-builder in 2013
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question bank

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The state education department’s recent move of releasing question banks for Class 10 and 12 students has not gone down well with many students and parents who say the question bank has served to increase confusion
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Consider income loss of families before applying for fee hike, FRA tells institutes

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:08 AM IST
In a recent meeting, the state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) has requested colleges to consider the economic repercussions of the past year upon students’ families before applying for hikes in annual fees
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Teachers can work from home from March 17: Mumbai civic body

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:05 AM IST
With the cases of Covid-19 seeing a surge in the city again, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department has asked teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and junior colleges of all mediums and managements across the city to work from home starting March 17
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanshu and Sagar Meshram.
Priyanshu and Sagar Meshram.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Father struggles to get US emergency visa for 6-year-old’s surgery

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Six-year-old Priyanshu Meshram, a native of Madhya Pradesh (MP), needs an emergency visa to the United States of America (USA) to undergo surgery for rare congenital heart disease
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arup Patnaik, former Mumbai police commissioner, lost the recent 2019 Lok Sabha elections to a political newcomer from the Bhubaneshwar constituency. (HT File)
Arup Patnaik, former Mumbai police commissioner, lost the recent 2019 Lok Sabha elections to a political newcomer from the Bhubaneshwar constituency. (HT File)
mumbai news

Times when politics caught the fancy of Mumbai and Maharashtra’s policemen

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:57 AM IST
There were many police personnel who took the political plunge while in service or after retirement. A few of them succeeded, but most did not make it big
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toy train at Matheran. (HT Photo)
Toy train at Matheran. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 110,702 travelled by Matheran toy train since Nov 2020, says CR

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Over 100,000 passengers travelled by the toy train since November 2020, as per the Central Railway (CR) data
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior Shiv Sena MP said the BJP aims to get back in power, which is why it leaves no opportunity to attack the Sena. (HT FILE)
A senior Shiv Sena MP said the BJP aims to get back in power, which is why it leaves no opportunity to attack the Sena. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena all set to counter BJP’s attacks

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Battered with attacks from the Opposition for nearly a year now, the most recent being the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in the Ambani house security scare case and death of Mansukh Hiran, the trader whose car was used for the threat, the Shiv Sena now plans to counter the “allegations and campaigns meant to defame” the Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Work underway at the Coastal Road tunnel construction site, under Priyadarshini Park. (HT Photo)
Work underway at the Coastal Road tunnel construction site, under Priyadarshini Park. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

21ha more for Mumbai coastal road: Green panel gives nod

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:48 AM IST
An expert committee of the Union environment ministry has approved an amendment in the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s coastal road project
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP