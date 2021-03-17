Nagpur district logs highest single-day spike of 3,370 new cases
Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Wednesday added 3,370 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 16 related fatalities and 1,216 recoveries which took the caseload to 1,78,756, news agency ANI said quoting a district official. More than 4,500 people have succumbed to the disease while recoveries have climbed to 1,53,133. Wednesday’s case count has been the highest till now as Nagpur is observing a complete week-long lockdown that started from Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagpur district logs highest single-day spike of 3,370 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail employees advised to convert their debit, ATM cards to RuPay-based cards
- The railways was also facilitating promotion of this move, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid cases cross 1,000 mark once again in Jammu and Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Vaccine Maitri created great global goodwill’: EAM Jaishankar in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision yet on nationwide NRC, govt tells Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary panel suggests use of ‘officials of the Union of India’
- The Committee is of the considered opinion that these three organs of governance, by and large, constitute the Union government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre says Covid-19 vaccine wastage in India at 6.5 %, calls for optimal usage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill, completing two-thirds of budget exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No concern regarding AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary committee calls for uniformity in flight cancellation charges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan names his physio as YSRC nominee for by-poll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to appoint regulator for social media, says Union minister Prasad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man raped 5-yr-old last month. Judge fast-tracks trial, orders death penalty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s possible candidature spices up Salt bypoll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key sectors must be made disaster resilient, says PM Modi at global conference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox