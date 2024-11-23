Nagpur election results LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis eyes 4th term in Nagpur South West
Nagpur election results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for Katol, Savner, Hingna, Umred, Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur central, Nagpur West, Nagpur North, Kamthi and Ramtek assembly constituencies in Nagpur district of Maharashtra today. These assembly seats are part of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra for which the vote count is being revealed today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections was held on November 20 in a single phase....Read More
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West constituency, where Congress candidate Gudadhe-Patil is challenging him. Fadnavis has represented Nagpur South West since 2009, steadily building a stronghold in the constituency.
In the 2019 assembly poll, he secured a decisive victory with a margin of over 49,000 votes, reaffirming his dominance. Over the years, his focus on infrastructure development and urban welfare projects has been central to his governance narrative.
As the high-stakes Assembly elections came to an end, Maharashtra recorded a 65.08% per cent voter turnout.
The election, held on 288 assembly seats, saw a tough contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Exit polls have predicted a close fight.
Nagpur election results LIVE: Who were the winners of the 2019 elections in the district?
Nagpur election results LIVE 2024: In the 2019 assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis of BJP won the Nagpur South West seat by a margin of more than 49,000 votes.
In the Nagpur South seat, BJP's Mohan Mate won while in the Nagpur East constituency, Krishna Khopde secured the seat.
Vikas Kumbhare of the BJP won from the Nagpur Central constituency. INC candidates Vikas Thakre and Nitin Raut won the Nagpur West and Nagpur North (SC) constituencies respectively.
Nagpur election results live: NCP-SP confident that Maharashtra will vote for progressive future
Nagpur election results live: National spokesperson for the NCP-SP, Anish Gawande told news agency PTI, that the party was confident that voters would choose an “inclusive and progressive future” for Maharashtra.
Gawande said, “I think it has been a very closely contested election, and we have put in our best. We are confident that the people of Maharashtra have voted for more progressive and a more inclusive future.”
Nagpur election results live: Counting to begin at 8 am
Nagpur election results live 2024: Counting of votes will begin for all 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra at 8 am, including the 12 constituencies within the Nagpur district.
Assembly Elections 2024: Get real time updates now!
Nagpur election results live: All eyes on Nagpur South West battle with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Nagpur election results live: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West constituency, where Congress candidate Gudadhe-Patil is challenging him. Fadnavis has represented Nagpur South West since 2009, steadily building a stronghold in the constituency.
In the 2019 assembly poll, he secured a decisive victory with a margin of over 49,000 votes, which makes him a strong contender in the current election as well.