Nagpur election results LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis eyes 4th term in Nagpur South West

Nagpur election results live: People waited in queues to cast their votes during the Maharashtra Assembly election

Nagpur election results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for Katol, Savner, Hingna, Umred, Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur central, Nagpur West, Nagpur North, Kamthi and Ramtek assembly constituencies in Nagpur district of Maharashtra today. These assembly seats are part of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra for which the vote count is being revealed today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections was held on November 20 in a single phase....Read More

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West constituency, where Congress candidate Gudadhe-Patil is challenging him. Fadnavis has represented Nagpur South West since 2009, steadily building a stronghold in the constituency.

In the 2019 assembly poll, he secured a decisive victory with a margin of over 49,000 votes, reaffirming his dominance. Over the years, his focus on infrastructure development and urban welfare projects has been central to his governance narrative.

As the high-stakes Assembly elections came to an end, Maharashtra recorded a 65.08% per cent voter turnout.

The election, held on 288 assembly seats, saw a tough contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Exit polls have predicted a close fight.