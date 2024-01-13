Nagpur engineer builds 11-feet replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple to mark ‘pran pratishtha'. Watch

In the spirit of the consecration of Lord Ram on January 22, a civil engineer from Nagpur built an 11-foot replica of the grand temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya at his home. The motivation behind this project was to contribute to the significant event that is about to take place later this month, according to Prafulla Mategaonkar, the builder of the replica. Replica of Ram Temple in Ayodhya(ANI)

“I bought a replica, considering there must be one at every household, and decided to come up with such a replica before Diwali last year. Upon studying the replica I bought, I found several differences in its design from the real structure in Ayodhya,” Mategaonkar said. He decided to mark the consecration ceremony by conducting prayers for Lord Ram in the replicated temple, as it would not be possible for him to attend the event in Ayodhya.

Mategaonkar recalled that his wife was among the youngest to participate in the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for ‘karseva’ in the form of an aggressive campaign for a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the site of the Babri Masjid. “She had just passed the Class 10th when she attended the karseva in 1990. She spent 16 days in jail as a result of the campaigning. But I couldn't do my part in that drive. Therefore, I decided to build this replica and contribute to the grand event,” he said.

Enthroning Lord Ram on January 22

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other dignitaries and leaders will be present during the ceremony.

The temple officials said the ceremony to begin the consecration of Lord Ram will begin a week ahead of the scheduled temple launch date. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya from January 16