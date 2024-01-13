close_game
close_game
News / India News / Nagpur engineer builds 11-feet replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple to mark ‘pran pratishtha'. Watch

Nagpur engineer builds 11-feet replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple to mark ‘pran pratishtha'. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2024 09:53 AM IST

The engineer wanted to contribute to the consecration ceremony and mark the event in the replica of the Ram Temple.

In the spirit of the consecration of Lord Ram on January 22, a civil engineer from Nagpur built an 11-foot replica of the grand temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya at his home. The motivation behind this project was to contribute to the significant event that is about to take place later this month, according to Prafulla Mategaonkar, the builder of the replica.

Replica of Ram Temple in Ayodhya(ANI)
Replica of Ram Temple in Ayodhya(ANI)

“I bought a replica, considering there must be one at every household, and decided to come up with such a replica before Diwali last year. Upon studying the replica I bought, I found several differences in its design from the real structure in Ayodhya,” Mategaonkar said. He decided to mark the consecration ceremony by conducting prayers for Lord Ram in the replicated temple, as it would not be possible for him to attend the event in Ayodhya.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also read: Mauritian government approves special leave during Ram Temple launch on January 22

Mategaonkar recalled that his wife was among the youngest to participate in the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for ‘karseva’ in the form of an aggressive campaign for a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the site of the Babri Masjid. “She had just passed the Class 10th when she attended the karseva in 1990. She spent 16 days in jail as a result of the campaigning. But I couldn't do my part in that drive. Therefore, I decided to build this replica and contribute to the grand event,” he said.

Enthroning Lord Ram on January 22

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other dignitaries and leaders will be present during the ceremony.

The temple officials said the ceremony to begin the consecration of Lord Ram will begin a week ahead of the scheduled temple launch date. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya from January 16

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On