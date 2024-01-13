close_game
Mauritian government approves special leave during Ram Temple launch on January 22

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2024 07:17 AM IST

Ram Temple opening: The one-off leave was approved to allow public officers to attend local events marking the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram.

The Mauritian government on Friday granted a one-off special leave for two hours to public officers of the Hindu faith to attend local events marking the concentration of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya later this month.

A shopkeeper looks for an order amidst flags and pennants depicting Hindu deities Lord Ram and Hanuman, at a shop in Mumbai.(AFP)
"(The) Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya," the Mauritian government said in a statement.

There has been growing public anticipation across India surrounding the ‘pran pratishtha’ of Lord Ram inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The ceremonial installation ceremony will take place on January 22 and will be attended by dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spectacle for the world

The consecration ceremony will reportedly be telecast at Times Square in United State's New York City – the second time since Lord Ram was displayed on the Times Square billboards during the Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) in 2020.

Meanwhile, Thailand's ambassador to the US, Tanee Sangrat, said the opening of Ram Mandir is a ‘delight’ for the people of many countries.

"It is the delight of people not only in Thailand but with many countries across Southeast Asia and across Asia Pacific that our common culture is being celebrated and the coming home of the Rama," the Thai envoy said.

