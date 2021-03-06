Nagpur man befriends nurse on matrimonial site, dupes her of ₹40 lakh
- The woman who suspected foul play, checked the accused's Facebook account and found out that he was regularly chatting with another woman, who turned out to be his wife.
The Mumbai police have booked a Nagpur resident for duping a 28-year-old woman whom he met on a matrimonial site and cheated her of ₹40 lakh under the pretext of marrying her.
Police said the complainant, a nurse with a civic hospital, on November 25, 2018 received a request from one Rhunal Dilip Jambhulkar, a Nagpur resident. She accepted the request following which they started calling and chatting.
Jambhulkar had told the woman that he works in a private firm which has been not releasing his salaries regularly for which he was facing financial challenges every other day.
"He told me that he had a medical issue and was taking treatment for the same at a local hospital. Under the pretext of his medical treatment he took money from me on various occasions in last two years," the complainant stated in the FIR.
As he started giving excuses for marriage, the woman suspected foul play and checked his Facebook account and found out that he was regularly chatting with another woman, who turned out to be his wife.
On Tuesday she approached police in Antop Hill and lodged a cheating case against him. "On the basis of her complaint we have booked Jambhulkar under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code," said Prashant Raje, senior inspector of Antop Hill police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'According to our finance minister': What Taapse Pannu said on 2013 I-T raids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha: State govt to increase funds for MSMEs, says CM Patnaik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan makes negative Covid report mandatory for visitors from 4 more states
- A statement form the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office cited rising Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring states for the decision to insist on negative Covid reports for visitors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagpur man befriends nurse on matrimonial site, dupes her of ₹40 lakh
- The woman who suspected foul play, checked the accused's Facebook account and found out that he was regularly chatting with another woman, who turned out to be his wife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India-China border tensions reflect growing Chinese aggression': Kahl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid-19 cases above 1.8 lakh, with 18,327 new infections in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Final hearing of Alwar lynching case to be held today. Here's a recap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM to address Combined Commanders' Conference today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP jawan killed in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
- It was the second Maoist attack in the last two days in Chhattisgarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre’s response to trace Army captain in Pakistani jail since 1997
- A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) asked the petitioner's lawyer to compile a list of similarly placed officers of the Indian armed forces still languishing in Pakistani jails.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End dowry system: Leaders speak up after Gujarat woman allegedly dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra adds over 50k new cases in 6 days: What ministers said on lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court restrains media from airing Karnataka minister's alleged sex tape
- The order was issued after hearing an injunction suit filed by Ramesh Jarkiholi’s lawyers on Wednesday. The suit had named 68 media houses, channels and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British envoy says farmers' protest is India’s 'internal issue'
- High Commissioner Alex Ellis also said more debates on the farmers' protest should be expected around the world as India takes on a greater role on the global stage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox