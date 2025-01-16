Nagpur police says more minors may have been sexually abused by psychologist

The Nagpur police in Maharashtra said on Thursday that the number of minor girls sexually abused by a 47-year-old psychologist is expected to rise. The career counsellor was recently arrested for sexually exploiting at least 50 minor girls and women. The accused allegedly abused victims during camps and trips he organised, and also took explicit photos for potential blackmail. (AFP/Getty Images)(HT_PRINT)

The man allegedly lured girls by offering counselling services. The allegations surfaced when one of his former students approached the police. The accused, arrested in November, is currently in judicial custody.

It is alleged that he abused victims during camps and trips he organised, and also took explicit photos for potential blackmail.

Three cases have been filed against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal stated, adding that the man’s wife was also allegedly involved in these crimes.

His wife was involved too

According to Hudkeshwar police, the accused, who ran a private clinic, conducted residential programs in east Nagpur where he targeted young girls under the guise of counselling and personal development training. Three cases have been filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police Commissioner Singal stated, "His wife was also involved, and charges will be applied based on her level of involvement... Initially, only one case was registered, but later two more were added, and the number of victims is expected to rise."

The case came to light when a 27-year-old woman, a former student of the accused, now married, approached the Hudkeshwar police on Sunday. She reported that the psychologist had been blackmailing her with explicit photographs from her time at his institution. With the support of her husband, she filed the complaint, uncovering a long history of abuse.

The commissioner also hinted that many victims might not have come forward yet. A committee has been established to further investigate and ensure that juvenile victims can provide statements as per the law. Evidence was found at a residence where the counsellor had sheltered some children.

Singal added, “I have personally formed a committee to explore other aspects and ensure that juveniles provide their statements before the CwC as per the law.”

The committee comprises a senior IPS officer, an API from the Cyber Crime Unit of Nagpur Police, and members from the child welfare board, among others.

“It took considerable effort to encourage the minor girls to come forward,” Singal mentioned. He also revealed that the accused had been working in and around Nagpur for “many” years.

Singal further disclosed that the accused had sheltered some children at a residence, where evidence was found. “Based on this, we will continue our investigation,” he said.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, leading to renewed calls for stronger measures to protect children and young adults from exploitation by those in positions of power.