Nagpur violence: Cyber cell finds over 140 online posts, videos inciting unrest

In the wake of the Nagpur violence, Maharashtra Cyber department has identified more than 140 posts and videos containing objectionable contents across social media platforms aimed at inciting communal unrest, officials said. The cyber cell in Maharashtra has identified online posts with objectionable content inciting communal unrest amid the tense situation in Nagpur (PTI)

These videos and posts were found uploaded on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, an official said on Wednesday. Notices have been issued under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 to facilitate the immediate take-down of such content, he said.

Additionally, notices have also been served under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to uncover the real identities of the individuals operating these accounts.

The Maharashtra Cyber, in coordination with the Nagpur City Cyber police station, has identified multiple social media accounts engaged in disseminating objectionable content concerning the Nagpur riots which took place on Monday.

The content in question was deliberately designed to hurt the sentiments of a particular religious group, incite communal unrest, and further escalate the ongoing law and order situation in the state, the Maharashtra Cyber stated in a release.

By exploiting deeply held beliefs, such material seeks to provoke the public, create discord and deepen divisions within communities, it said. Such actions not only violate legal provisions but also pose a serious threat to peace and stability, it added.

Noting that riots have caused significant damage to public property, the cyber department said strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading such provocative content.

The Maharashtra Cyber department will identify and prosecute individuals who misuse digital platforms to disrupt communal harmony. People have been urged to exercise caution while sharing information online and to refrain from engaging with or amplifying unverified or objectionable content, it added.

Police have so far arrested 69 persons, including Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan and eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers, in connection with the Nagpur violence, as per officials.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam on Wednesday said the attacks on police personnel will be dealt with sternly.

Strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled, he said.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers, were injured on Monday night when mobs went on a rampage, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacking houses.

Rumours about a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the VHP seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, was the prima facie trigger for violence.

Some rioters also allegedly misbehaved with a woman constable and tried to disrobe her during the violence, as per an FIR.