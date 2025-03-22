Nagpur violence: Devendra Fadnavis gives ‘bulldozer’ action warning, vows to recover damage cost from rioters

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the cost of public property damaged during Nagpur violence will be recovered from rioters. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis holds a review meeting with police officials regarding the recent incidents of violence in Nagpur, on March 22, 2025.(PTI)

Fadnavis said that assets would be seized if the cost was not paid. He also warned of “bulldozer” action.

“Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, then their property will be sold for the recovery. Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

Clashes broke out in central Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Several police personnel, including three deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), sustained injuries, and multiple vehicles and homes were damaged in the clashes. A 40-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday.

104 arrests made so far: Fadnavis



Fadnavis on Saturday said that 104 people have been arrested for rioting based on CCTV footage. He added that more people will be arrested.

“Police action will be taken against those who are involved in the riots or are helping the rioters,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI. "Those who spread rumours on social media will also be made co-accused. 68 social media posts have been identified and deleted so far..."

The chief minister also said that reports of molestation of female constables during the riots are not true. “Stones were hurled on female police constables, reports of molestation not true,” Fadnavis said, according to PTI.

He added that the incident cannot be termed "intelligence failure", but the intelligence (gathering) could have been better.

Fadnavis also said that no foreign hand or Bangladeshi link has surfaced. "There is no political angle to the violence," he said.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)