Nagpur violence: 50 held, 33 cops injured as curfew continues after clashes

Nagpur remains tense with a curfew imposed after protests against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence in the Maharashtra city. Nagpur: Police personnel near charred remains of a vehicle, a day after violence broke out following an agitation by a right-wing group demanding removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, in Nagpur.(PTI)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that the violence was premeditated, attributing it to the “heightened emotions” to the release of the movie Chhava, which depicted the brutal atrocities committed by Aurangzeb against Sambhaji Maharaj.

Here are the top 10 updates on the Nagpur violence:-

1. Speaking in the Maharashtra assembly, Fadnavis said 33 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners of police, were injured in the violence, and one of the senior officials was attacked with an axe.

2. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde took a veiled jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, triggering a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition benches in the state legislative council on Tuesday. "Who is Aurangzeb? Why should we allow his glorification in our state? He is a blot on our history," PTI quoted Shinde as saying.

3. Union minister Ramdas Athawale said the movie 'Chhaava' stoked people's sentiments against 17th century Mughal king Aurangzeb. "Demands are being raised about Aurangzeb's grave, a movement is going on. The grave has been there for 500 years, but after watching the Chhaava movie, the way he murdered Sambhaji Maharaj, that has made people angry," Athawale said.

4. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has sought “strictest action” against those involved in the violence in Nagpur. VHP general secretary (organisation) Milind Parande alleged that "a section" of a particular community carried out attacks and arson. "Houses of our youth wing Bajrang Dal workers were attacked, they targeted many houses… The Vishva Hindu Parishad condemns all this in the strongest terms," he said in a statement.

5. Chhattrapati Sambhajinagar district's collector, Dilip Swami, assured that the situation was "peaceful." He informed about the petition submitted by Bajrang Dal members and said that police forces have been put on alert.

6. Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray attacked the Mahayuti government, and claimed that the BJP was trying to push Maharashtra into a situation similar to Manipur.

“Why did the CMO not react when rumours of violence were spreading in Nagpur? Whenever such an incident is about to take place, the first report arrives at the Chief Minister of the state and the Home Department. Did they not have any information regarding this? I think the BJP wants to make Maharashtra the next Manipur,” Thackeray was quoted by ANI as saying.

7. Opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and TMC have also blamed BJP for the violence.

“BJP had been trying to spread hatred in Nagpur and the whole of Maharashtra for a long time. As long as the BJP is there, there cannot be peace in India,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

8. Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said social media was used to vitiate the atmosphere, and appealed to the opposition not to politicise the matter. Bawankule, who conducted a review meeting with the police commissioner and district collector, also appealed to members of all the communities to maintain harmony, PTI reported.

9. The Nagpur Police said over 50 people were taken into custody in connection with the violence which erupted in Nagpur on March 17 night, and is in the process of identifying any other people involved through CCTV footage and social media posts.

10. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange claimed that violence in Nagpur was "sponsored" by the Mahayuti government and blamed CM Fadnavis for the unrest in the city.

“They (government) are giving protection to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave (located in Chhatrapati Samabhajinagar district), and at the same time there is a demand (from right-wing outfits) for its removal,” Jarange was quoted by PTI as saying.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)