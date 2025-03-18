‘This is an intelligence failure’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Nagpur violence

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra government of an intelligence failure in connection with the recent violence in Nagpur, alleging that provocative statements by ministers played a role. New Delhi, Mar 17 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said "it is the responsibility and fault of the government, an intelligence failure."(ANI)

"I condemn the violence, but one should look at the total (picture), the statements given by ministers, even given right now. They should follow the rule of law, they have taken an oath on India's constitution, so how can you say provocative statements? This is really wrong, it is the responsibility and fault of the government, an intelligence failure. This happened near a minister's house too," Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Owasi also alleged that just before violence broke out in certain parts of Nagpur on Monday night, there were alleged incidents of Quran verses being burned in the area, which was immediately reported by Muslims and Hindus alike, but no action was taken.

"The verses of the Quran, which were written on a cloth were burned, and when this incident happened the Muslims and Hindus of the area complained to the DCP, urging him to stop this but no action was taken. Then in the evening, this incident happened (Nagpur violence)," Owaisi told reporters on the premises of Parliament.

Violence broke out in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday night over rumours that a holy book had been burned during a protest by a right-wing body over the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

According to PTI, stones were hurled at the security personnel in Central Nagpur. Violence also spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said.

Following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, a curfew was imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

What triggered the violence in Nagpur?

Violence erupted when members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Mahal area, calling for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, PTI reported.

Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media.

A complaint was later lodged at the Ganeshpeth police station in the evening over the alleged burning of the holy book.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said the violence "looks like a well-planned attack" and that certain rumours were spread that religious verses were burnt as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested in the winter capital of the state.

"In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt. It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands," Fadnavis said while addressing the assembly.

(with ANI inputs)