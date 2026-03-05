Holi horror: Woman throws scalding hot water on grandson for spraying colour on her | On cam

The playful festival of Holi turned out to be a horror for a four-year-old boy in Koradi area of district Nagpur in Maharashtra on Wednesday as his grandmother poured hot water on him as she was angered because the boy sprayed paint on her. Screengrab of the video (X/@MihirkJha)

The incident, which occurred on March 3 in Ward No. 2 of the Aramshin area, was captured on a CCTV camera, News agency PTI reported.

The boy was reportedly playing outside his house with a spray bottle filled with paint when he accidentally sprayed it on his grandmother, Sindhu Thackeray, who was filling a bucket with water heated on Holi wood. Police said this enraged her and she poured the boiling water on the boy.

Om suffered severe burns below the waist and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors estimate 45% burns. Police have initiated the process to register an offence against the woman.

A video of the incident has surfaced online which shows Sindhu in black saree walking with a bucket full of water. The child approaches her and tries to spray colours on her to which she responds by throwing water from the bucket on him. The child shrieks in pain and jumps away from the woman. Another woman with a bucket, probably with cold water, approaches and throws cold water on the child in a bid to ease his pain. Soon the grandmother also joins in to throw cold water on his burn injuries.