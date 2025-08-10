Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express flagged off: Check timing, route, fare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains during an inauguration event at Bengaluru's KSR Railway Station on Sunday. The Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune was among the three premium trains that were introduced by the Indian Railways. The flag off event was held at Bengaluru's KSR Railway Station at 11 am today.(Screen grab/@NarendraModi via YouTube)

The flagging of the new Vande Bharat trains is part of the government's efforts to upgrade the railways to provide a world-class travel experience to the people.

Timing of Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express

The express train will run between Nagpur and Pune on six days every week. The Nagpur (Ajni)-Pune Vande Bharat Express (26102) will leave Ajni at 9.50 am and reach Pune at 9.50 pm.

Similarly, the train no. 26101 would leave from Pune at 6.25 am and arrive in Nagpur at 6.25 pm.

Train route of the Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express, running between Nagpur and Pune, will stop at these stations: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar and Daund Chord Line.

The flag off event, that was held at Bengaluru's KSR Railway Station at 11 am today, was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, and significant others alongside the Prime Minister.

The train is expected to significantly shorten the travel time between the two key cities of Maharashtra. According to Ixigo, the journey time of the train stands at nearly twelve hours.

Referring to the Nagpur(Ajni)-Pune Vande Bharat Express, the Central Railway division, in a post on X, said, “The Nagpur (Ajni) - Pune #VandeBharatExpress will reduce travel time between Pune and Nagpur, enhance connectivity, and promote tourism and local development."

Modern amenities, seamless travel

The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to usher in modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable and seamless travel experience to travellers.

Chair car tickets of the train are priced at ₹2,040 and executive chair car tickets at ₹3,725.

The train would cover key districts of Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar and Pune in Maharashtra, during its journey. This is expected to enhance connectivity and drive increased passengers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a post on X, called the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Pune a “matter of joy” for the state.

The Nagpur(Ajni) - Pune Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated alongside two other Vande Bharat Express trains, one from Bengaluru to Belagavi, and the other from Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

PM Narendra Modi flagged off these three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Karntaka's capital city of Bengaluru, during his visit to the city today.