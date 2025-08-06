Pune-Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express gets approval, service to begin soon

In a welcome development for rail passengers in Maharashtra, the Pune-Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express has received official approval from the ministry of railways, and the Central Railway Board has initiated planning for the train’s operations with the service expected to begin within the next month. The ministry of railways is currently engaged in technical assessments and on-site route inspections through its engineering department and senior officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune-Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express proposal was approved during a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Satish Kumar, principal secretary, Railway Board, on Monday. The meeting reviewed progress on various railway projects under the Central and Western Railway zones, including Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express trains and station redevelopment works under these schemes.

Swapnil Neela, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, Mumbai, said, “Discussion on launching the Pune-Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express has been initiated by the ministry of railways. Following route surveys and technical evaluations by senior officials, the train schedule will soon be finalised.”

The Central Railway zone witnesses heavy passenger traffic from western Maharashtra to the north-eastern regions of the state. Thousands of commuters travel daily from Pune to Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. The demand for a Vande Bharat train on the Pune-Nagpur route has been pending for over two years now. Responding to the same, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that the service will begin soon and instructed the Railway Board to move ahead with the proposal. Currently, Pune is connected to Solapur, Kolhapur, and Hubballi via the Vande Bharat Express.