Nainital toll plaza employee shares video of being fired at, alleges it was a policeman

A toll plaza employee in Nainital has filed a police complaint alleging that on January 28 , a police constable from Talital police station, accompanied by two other people, came in a private vehicle and fired at him. He said he had a narrow escape, with the bullet just whizzing past him .

The complainant, Nandan Singh alleged that after firing at him, the constable later called him and threatened him not to tell anyone about the incident.

Singh has also submitted CCTV footage of the incident, which is getting widely circulated on the social media. The complainant alleged that the constable, who was not in uniform and in a private vehicle, asked him about the whereabouts of a particular toll plaza employee. When he told the constable that the employee was not there then, the constable fired at him.

Nainital’s senior superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Meena said after he received the complaint, he has ordered an investigation into the matter.

“We will check the authenticity of the CCTV footage and try to identify the man who fired the shot. Whosoever he is, whether a cop or not, action will be taken after the probe is completed,” he said

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 22:09 IST