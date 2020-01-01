e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / India News / Naravane, a China and counterterror expert

Naravane, a China and counterterror expert

Given India's security challenges in Kashmir and the north-east, and the strategic competition with China, his experience will carry great value in national security decision-making.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 03:24 IST
Rahul Singh
Rahul Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The new chief of the Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane
The new chief of the Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane(ANI Photo)
         

The new chief of the Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, is considered a China expert and has vast experience in counterterror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the north-east.

Given India’s security challenges in Kashmir and the north-east, and the strategic competition with China, his experience will carry great value in national security decision-making.

The 59-year-old general will serve in the top position for two years and four months. Service chiefs can serve for a maximum term of three years or till they attain the age of 62, whichever is earlier.

A big challenge for Naravane will be to ensure the army gets money to power its modernisation programmes. Currently, the three services are battling a funds crunch that could hit critical weapons procurement plans.

Before taking over as chief, Naravane was the army’s vice chief. He had headed the Kolkata-based Eastern Command.

In appointing Naravane as army chief, the government has gone by seniority.

Naravane also takes over as chief at a time when the biggest exercise in independent India’s history to restructure the force is underway.

The restructuring drill, based on four comprehensive studies led by the army’s topmost generals, could change the complexion and direction of the 1.2 million- strong Indian Army.

In his 39-year military career, Naravane has commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion, raised an infantry brigade, led a strike corps and headed the Army Training Command. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Naravane was part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and has also served as India’s defence attache to Myanmar.

