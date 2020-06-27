‘Narco-terror’ module busted in Kashmir, 2 held with Rs 65 crore narcotics and weapons

india

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:30 IST

Security Forces on Saturday arrested two alleged drug and weapon smugglers and recovered narcotics worth Rs 65 crores besides a cache of arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Officials said that police and army launched a joint operation after getting inputs about the delivery of a consignment at Kralpora in Kupwara.

“We got information about a narco-terror smuggling module and a joint operation was executed by Indian Army’s 17 Bihar and Kupwara Police which led to arrest of two smugglers,” said Kupwara senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar.

The officer said that approximately 13.5 kg of narcotics estimated to be worth Rs 65 Crores in market and arms and ammunition including two pistols, four magazines, 55 pistol rounds, four hand grenades and 10 detonators were recovered from their possession.

The two individuals were identified as Manzoor Ahmed Lone, 38 and Ghulam Mohd Lone, 40 – both residents of Lachipora, Bijhama of Baramulla district.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Both Kupwara and Baramulla are frontier districts along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“It is a big success. The two were in contact with their handlers in Pakistan. We suspect a link with Lashkar-e-Taiba,” he said.

“The duo was working in close tandem with POK-based terrorist handlers and were involved in drug trade and supply of weapons to the terrorists operating in the valley,” the officer said.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

The officer said that they have also taken the driver of the vehicle, in which the duo was travelling, into custody. “But his role has not been established in the crime so far,” he said.

Ambarkar said that they were also looking into the two other aspects of this consignment. “We are investigating who delivered the consignment and who it was meant for,” he said.

Police said that this is not the first time that the security forces have recovered a drug and weapon consignment together.

In 2018, 12 kilograms of contraband substance was recovered along with two AK-56 rifles by the BSF in Tangdhar. Four persons had been arrested in that case.

“We have observed that the network to smuggle drugs and weapons from Pakistan was the same,” Dinkar claimed.

Earlier this month, the Police also claimed to have busted a narco-terror module in which three LeT militants were arrested. 21 kg heroin worth Rs 100 crore and Indian currency valuing Rs 1.34 crore was seized from their possession