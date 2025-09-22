'Modi hasn't taken a day off in 24 years': Amit Shah lauds 'most popular' PM

Applauding the Prime Minister's strong work ethic, Union home minister Amit Shah said that Narendra Modi is the only leader who has not taken a single holiday in the past 24 years, not even for a day. Union home minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi's unwavering commitment is unparalleled in Indian political history.(Bloomberg)

In an interview with NDTV, Shah, who has been a close aide and political confidant of PM Modi for decades, emphasised that his unwavering commitment is unparalleled in Indian political history.

"I have seen only one person who hasn't taken a holiday in the last 24 years, and that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. "That kind of dedication doesn't just happen; it reflects a mindset of complete devotion to public service."

Amit Shah calls Modi ‘India’s most popular PM'

Shah also praised Modi as the most popular prime minister India has ever seen, both at home and on the global stage.

“India and the world believe that PM Modi is the most popular prime minister so far. PM Modi has been the longest-serving when it comes to being a prime minister and a chief minister,” he said.

The Union home minister also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given India's foreign policy “a spine” that it previously lacked.

“When historians would compare different PMs, I strongly believe they'll find that the biggest achievements have been under PM Modi's tenure. India's foreign policy was spineless earlier. It's Modi who gave a spine to it,” Shah said.

On PM Modi's legacy and struggle, Shah said Modi evolved from being a party worker at the local level to becoming a national leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, then chief minister of Gujarat, and then the most popular Prime Minister of India.

Shah said he's had the good fortune of seeing Modi work diligently, “always widening his vision as per the role,” since both of them come from the same state and have overlapping political careers, with a difference of 8-10 years.