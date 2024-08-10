Narendra Modi in Wayanad today: PM to visit landslides-hit areas in Kerala | Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala's Wayanad district on Saturday, August 10, to take stock of the situation in the landslide-affected areas and assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region. The prime minister will meet victims of the landslide in hospitals and relief camps and ensure proper support for those affected in the tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who is a former MP of Wayanad, thanked PM Narendra Modi for deciding to visit the region after the deadly landslides. He also expressed hope that after the his visit, the prime minister will declare the Wayanad landslides a “national disaster”.

“Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision. I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster,” Gandhi posted on X on Friday night.

PM Modi's visit to Wayanad: Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Kerala's Kannaur around 11am on Saturday, August 10. From there, he will undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected areas in Wayanad.

After that, Modi is scheduled to visit the on-the-ground locations impacted by the landslides around 12:15pm. He will receive a briefing from rescue teams regarding the evacuation operations currently underway.

The prime minister will then visit the relief camp and hospital where the survivors of the landslides are currently seeking rehabilitation. Modi will interact with those affected and listen to their grievances.

The PM will, thereafter, chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts, an official release said.

Kerala chief minister announces PM Modi's visit.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced Modi's visit to Wayanad earlier this week during a press conference, expressing hope that the central government will declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity.

Over 400 dead

Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 creating widespread devastation. Over 400 people lost their lives in the landslides, while 150 people still remain missing. The final death toll will be confirmed after DNA results of the recovered bodies, the CM said.

(With inputs from ANI)