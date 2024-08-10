Narendra Modi in Wayanad LIVE: PM to conduct aerial survey of landslide-affected areas
Narendra Modi in Wayanad LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit landslide-hit Wayanad to assess the situation. The disaster, which struck on July 30, has claimed at least 226 lives, with many still missing. It is considered one of the worst natural disasters to hit Kerala. PM Narendra Modi's Wayanad visit schedule...Read More
At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30, in what was likely one of the biggest natural disasters to have hit Kerala.
• Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Kannur at around 11 am.
• He will conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.
• Around 12:15 pm, PM Modi will visit the disaster-hit locations to assess the situation on the ground.
• He will be briefed by rescue teams about the ongoing evacuation operations.
• The Prime Minister will review the rehabilitation efforts to ensure effective support for those affected.
• PM Modi will visit a relief camp and hospital to meet with victims and survivors.
• He will chair a review meeting to get a detailed briefing on the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.
Narendra Modi in Wayanad LIVE: ‘Thank you, Modi ji,’ says Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi in Wayanad LIVE: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to visit landslide-hit Wayanad. He expressed confidence that after witnessing the devastation firsthand, the prime minister would declare it a national disaster.
"Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision," Gandhi said in a post on X.