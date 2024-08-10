Narendra Modi in Wayanad LIVE: PM to conduct aerial survey of landslide-affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Kerala's Kannur at around 11 am.

Narendra Modi in Wayanad LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit landslide-hit Wayanad to assess the situation. The disaster, which struck on July 30, has claimed at least 226 lives, with many still missing. It is considered one of the worst natural disasters to hit Kerala.

At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30, in what was likely one of the biggest natural disasters to have hit Kerala.

• He will conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

• Around 12:15 pm, PM Modi will visit the disaster-hit locations to assess the situation on the ground.

• He will be briefed by rescue teams about the ongoing evacuation operations.

• The Prime Minister will review the rehabilitation efforts to ensure effective support for those affected.

• PM Modi will visit a relief camp and hospital to meet with victims and survivors.

• He will chair a review meeting to get a detailed briefing on the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.